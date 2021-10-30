'Slower uptake' of booster Covid-19 jab as cases continue to rise across the region

The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall

NHS officials say there are "no problems" with system capacity over the jab – as they called for eligible people to come forward and have it as soon as possible.

Despite fears it is slowing down, uptake across the Midlands remains the highest across England, with more than one million people receiving their third jab.

It comes as infection rates continue to increase in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Dudley along with parts of Staffordshire – and still remain high elsewhere.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The booster programme is currently being rolled out to the same priority groups as the first Covid-19 vaccinations, and we’re working hard to ensure those eligible receive their booster jab as soon as possible.

"Hundreds of people across the Black Country and West Birmingham have already been invited by text, email and letter encouraging them to book an appointment. We’re also offering walk-in booster vaccines at Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall and Tipton Sports Academy in Sandwell, making it easier than ever for people to get their jab, with no appointment necessary.

"I​f it's been six months or more since your second dose, please come forward for your booster as soon as possible to help protect you and your loved ones against this deadly virus and help to slow the spread.”

Meanwhile, in Staffordshire, a spokesman behind the roll-out assured people they will be contacted by the NHS – but it will not be until six months from the date of their second jab.