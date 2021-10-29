Nine more deaths recorded in the region's hospitals from Covid-19

The total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,352.

Three deaths were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll is 777.

Two people have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and Birmingham City hospitals. The death toll is 1,307.

Two deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where 8140 have died.

One deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the deaths toll is 2,887. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

A further death were recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 890.