Further eight coronavirus deaths recorded in the region's hospitals

By Thomas Parkes

A further eight coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region’s hospitals, official NHS figures show.

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,334.

Two people have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and Birmingham City hospitals. The death toll is 1,301.

Two people have also died at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, meaning 812 have died in Dudley.

Two more deaths were recorded at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital, meaning 1,524 people have died.

One death was confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll is 773.

And a further death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 887.

No deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the deaths toll is 2,884. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Thomas Parkes

