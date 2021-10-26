Parents and guardians get letters urging vaccine take-up

Wolverhampton Council’s Director of Public Health, John Denley, has written to parents and guardians of children who are being offered the Covid-19 vaccine in local schools.

Latest figures show that Covid-19 infection rates amongst secondary age children in Wolverhampton are over three times higher than in the general population.

All children between the age of 12 to 15 will be offered one dose of the vaccine as part of a programme with secondary and special schools in Wolverhampton.

The letter from John Denley, which was distributed through schools, read: “The vaccine is quick, safe, and effective in helping to reduce the need for time off school, disrupting learning, and reduces the risk of spreading Covid-19 across school settings.

“We understand that this may be an anxious time for you when considering if your child or children should have the vaccine and that you may have some questions."

The vaccination programme is completely voluntary, but the council is encouraging as many young people to take the offer as soon as possible.

Permission from a parent or a guardian must be given before any child can be vaccinated.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “The Government has made it clear that, while children and young people are not at as much risk from Covid-19 as adults, offering them the vaccine should help reduce transmission within school and keep more children in the classroom.

“It will also help to protect friends, family and members of the wider community who may be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“We are working closely with schools and health partners to co-ordinate the vaccine programme for secondary school pupils, with the aim of offering the vaccine to all eligible children in the coming weeks.”