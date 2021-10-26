New Covid jab centre opening to address low take up in deprived Walsall community

Jessica Bampstead and pharmacist Joga Singh Uppal at Palfrey Access Centre, in Walsall

Vaccination rates in the Palfrey area are running at five per cent lower than in the rest of the borough.

As a result the owners of Larvic Pharmacy will be operating a large NHS clinic from next week in a bid to attract a minimum1,000 residents per week in support of moves to rapidly increase the number of residents getting the jab.

It is seen as a key area in need of extra support to ensure all residents are provided with the necessary facilities and information about the virus and the vaccine.

A significant number of residents speak English as a second language in the area which has a population density of 47.3 people per hectare which is higher than the borough average of 27.3 people per hectare, meaning Covid-19 transmission is more prevalent.

In addition to hiring marshalls and medical staff who speak a range of languages to assist patients, the pharmacy said it will will be running late evening and weekend clinics to accommodate shift workers from the restaurant and taxi trades.

The scheme is the brainchild of Larvic operators Robin and Seema Deb who noticed that residents were struggling more than some other communities with both Covid infection rates and to access jab centres.

First and second doses of the Pfizer jab and the booster for those eligible will be available.

Residents are being urged to visit the new vaccination centre at Palfrey Access Centre, formerly the Sure Start centre, in South Street.

It will be open to the public for booked and walk-in jabs on Friday November 5 from 9am-7pm. On Saturday November 6 from 12.30pm-8pm. Then Mondays-Thursdays 9am to 6.30pm; and Fridays from 9am-2pm.

The centre's dedicated booking line is 01922 647981 and includes voicemail.

Mr Deb said: "I have been working in this area for about 30 years and this is community which is dear to me. There has been a poor take up of the Covid jab.

"A lot of it comes from a lack of confidence and misinformation.

"We are hoping that by opening this particular centre in the heart of the community it can allow people to address their fears. A lot of vaccine centres are located away from here and people don't want to catch buses or get into taxies."

Preparations are being finalised on the ground floor of the open plan site which has been fitted with special extra large cubicles to ensure privacy for all residents, to accommodate those who may need to remove items of clothing, there is plenty of space for pushchairs if parents have young children, and for wheelchair users.