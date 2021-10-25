Further seven coronavirus deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,312.

Three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,877. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Two deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the toll increased to 772.

A further death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 886.

And another was recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, meaning 808 have died in Dudley.