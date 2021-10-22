Three vaccination centres now open to 12-15-year-olds in fresh jabs drive

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......24/08/2021 Saddlers Centre, Walsall, is acting as a walk-in centre for teenagers aged 16 to 17 years old to encourage them to get their Covid jab.Pictured, Katie Bonass,17, gets her jab with the support of her dad , James....

Youngsters can now get the Covid jab at Walsall's Saddlers Centre, Tipton Sports Academy, and at Birmingham's City Hospital. No appointment is required.

The move is part of a drive by the Black Country and West Birmingham CCG to ensure that as many people as possible can access a vaccine in the face of growing Covid rates.

It comes after concerns were raised over the slow roll-out of the latest stage of the vaccination programme, with jab rates of lower than one in 10 reported across the Black Country.

Up to now vaccines have only been administered to young teenagers in schools through School Age Immunisation Services.

Health chiefs say the move will allow pupils who are home-schooled or were off school when vaccines were delivered to get protected.

Eligible people can turn up at one of the centres and receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine after a consent form has been completed.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The main aim of the Covid-19 school age vaccination programme is to provide protection to the children who receive the vaccine, as well as helping to reduce transmission of Covid-19 in the wider population.

“We’re now expanding the service to include the opportunity to get vaccinated inside or outside of school, making it easier and more convenient for children to get a vaccination, especially over the half-term break.

“It’s quite normal for parents to have questions or even concerns, so I would encourage families to have a conversation about vaccination together, and use information from trusted sources such as the NHS or your local council to help you make a decision.

“The offer of a vaccination is evergreen, so any parent who previously declined to give consent but has changed their mind, is welcome to bring their child along any time.”

In the coming weeks letters will be sent out to the parents and guardians of 12-15-year-olds inviting them to book a vaccine via the National Booking System online or by calling 119.

The CCG says children do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be vaccinated, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Bosses are also encouraging 16-17-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated to come forward.

Dr Lisa McNally, Sandwell’s director of public health, said: “With the current, high infection rates in younger people it’s even more important to get vaccinated to protect you and your loved ones.

"Getting vaccinated is a positive move to help us all."