Lichfield's Cherishers mobility project raises almost £11k in weeks

Cherishers initiative based in Lichfield saw service demand skyrocket at the height of the coronavirus pandemic due to many of the most vulnerable residents finding themselves isolated and unable to go out to buy groceries.

In normal times the service provides employment opportunities to disadvantaged and disabled individuals through domestic service contracts was able to lend a hand despite being put under pressure.

The successful fundraising effort means that the project can take on of two carers and two support workers and any additional money would go towards the provision of Covid-19 pamper boxes and emergency food parcels.

It has surpassed its £10,000 target and has collected £10,745 in just over a month. The money given by 108 donors included a £5,000 donation from Power to Change Community Business Crowdmatch which supports emerging community enterprises.

It uses its profits to provide free community home care to the vulnerable through shopping services, prescription collection, and companionship and events such as festive lunches.

Cherishers director Alec Jones-Hall explained: “We have seen a massive increase in loneliness and isolation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We saw a need for us to help grow community resilience and promote mental and emotional health and wellbeing. Cherishers combated this by putting our belief into action: taking a holistic approach, engaging with physical, emotional, and practical needs, and offering services without discrimination.”

“Due to the nature of what we were crowdfunding for, we also decided to do some positive case studies of who the recipients of the funds are and the impact it will make on their daily lives. This was a very powerful element of attracting the supporters as they could see how much the support means to those that we care for! It gave a real human element to our campaign.