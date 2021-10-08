Ten further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire has risen to 8,198.

NHS England confirmed a further 70 deaths in the country's hospitals, in figures announced on Friday.

Four deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,494.

One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the overall death count to 1,284.

A further death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 796.

One death was announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 871.

And three deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths stands at 2,817. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.