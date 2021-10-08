Children aged 12 to 15 in the Black Country to get their Covid jab from this week

The latest roll-out in the vaccination programme has begun in a number of schools across the region – with children aged between 12 to 15 years old eligible to receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

It is hoped the programme will provide protection to school-aged children, as well helping to reduce the transmission of Covid in the wider population.

Like the flu and HPV vaccines, Covid-19 jabs will be delivered by local School Age Immunisation Services (SAIS) who will work closely with schools to identify all eligible children. Alternative arrangements will be made for any children who are vulnerable or home-schooled.

In line with standard practice for vaccinations in schools, an e-consent form will be sent out to parents, guardians and carers by schools, which will also include information on the vaccination.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Offering young people aged between 12 and 15 their Covid-19 vaccine marks a significant milestone in the vaccination programme.

“We want to make sure as many people as possible are protected against this virus especially as we approach the winter months.

“A single dose of Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group will provide them with protection from the virus and may also help to reduce transmission of Covid-19, preventing further disruption to the classroom.

“I urge all families and young people to consider the offer of the vaccine and to take it up as soon as the roll-out reaches their school.”

Some children who are clinically extremely vulnerable, or live with someone who is immunosuppressed, will be offered two doses of the vaccine and will be contacted by their GP to arrange this.

Parents or guardians do not need to contact their local GP or other NHS services, nor make an appointment through the National Booking Service. Children do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be vaccinated.

For more information on 12 to 15 year old Covid-19 vaccines, click blackcountryandwestbirmccg.nhs.uk/your-health-services/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-children-young-people/12-15-year-olds.