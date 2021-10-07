Three further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire has risen to 8,188.

NHS England confirmed a further 61 deaths in the country's hospitals, in figures announced on Thursday.

The three deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths stands at 2,814. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No other deaths were confirmed in the region in the figures released on Thursday.

Therefore the death toll at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust remains at 1,490, while 1,283 deaths have been confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.