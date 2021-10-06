Three further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire has risen to 8,185.

NHS England confirmed a further 64 deaths in the country's hospitals, in figures announced on Wednesday.

One death was reported at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 757.

And two deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths stands at 2,811. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No other deaths were confirmed in the region in the figures released on Wednesday.

Therefore the death toll at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust remains at 1,490, while 1,283 deaths have been confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.