Nine further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire has risen to 8,182.

NHS England confirmed a further 126 deaths in the country's hospitals, in figures announced on Tuesday.

Three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,490.

Two deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,283.

One death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 795.

And three deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths stands at 2,809. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.