Nine further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

A further nine coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region's hospitals, in the latest figures released by NHS England.

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire has risen to 8,182.

NHS England confirmed a further 126 deaths in the country's hospitals, in figures announced on Tuesday.

Three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,490.

Two deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,283.

One death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 795.

And three deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths stands at 2,809. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No other deaths were confirmed in the region in the figures released on Tuesday. It means the death toll at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust remains at 870 and at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust it stands at 756.

