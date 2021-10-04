Twelve further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire has risen to 8,173.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on October 4, NHS England confirmed a further 77 deaths on Saturday, 16 on Sunday, and 13 on Monday – an overall total of 106 deaths in the country's hospitals over three days.

Five deaths were announced at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the total number of deaths there to 756. All five deaths were confirmed in Monday's figures.

Two deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,281. Both deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

One death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the death toll to 870. The death was confirmed in Saturday's figures.

A further death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,487. The death was also confirmed in Saturday's figures.

And three deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths stands at 2,806. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. One death was announced in Saturday's figures and two in Sunday's.