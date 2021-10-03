New walk-through Covid test site in Wolverhampton city centre

A walk-through coronavirus testing site has opened up in the centre of Wolverhampton in a bid to boost testing in the city.

The facility has opened up on Railway Street Car Park, situated in Oxford Street, and will be for people with symptoms.

The new site – accessed through booking – has appointments available each day and can be accessed without a car.

Jenny Harries, CEO of UK Health Security Agency, said: "This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to make it even easier for people who need a PCR test to get one.

"If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, or you are asked or advised to get a test, please book one and follow any advice you’re given.

"As we return to a more familiar way of life, testing, and isolating when necessary, remain a vital way of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting one another."

