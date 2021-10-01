Two coronavirus deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

By Dayna FarringtonCoronavirusPublished:

A further two coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region's hospitals, in the latest figures released by NHS England.

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,161.

Meanwhile, NHS England announced a further 80 deaths in the country's hospitals on Friday.

One death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,279.

And one death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the total number of deaths now stands at 794.

No other deaths were confirmed in the region in Friday's figures.

It means the death toll at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust remains at 1,486. While a total of 869 people have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, and 751 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 2,803 people have died at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

