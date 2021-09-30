Ten coronavirus deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

By Dayna Farrington

A further 10 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region's hospitals, in the latest figures released by NHS England.

It means the number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has rised to 8,159.

Meanwhile, NHS England confirmed a further 73 deaths in the country's hospitals on Thursday.

Six deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, where the number of deaths is 1,486.

And four deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,803. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No other deaths were reported in the region in Thursday's figures.

It means the death toll at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust remains at 1,278. While a total of 869 people have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 793 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, and 751 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

