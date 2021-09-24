Nine further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,118.

NHS England confirmed a further 101 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Friday.

Four deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,476.

Three deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,270.

One death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the death toll now standing at 789.

And a further death was confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,786. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.