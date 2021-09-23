Fourteen further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,109.

NHS England confirmed a further 133 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Thursday.

Four deaths were announced at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the toll at 788.

Two deaths were recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the toll is now 867.

A further two deaths were reported at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, brings the toll to 751.

One death was confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,267.

A further death was announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,472.