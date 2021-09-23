Eligible adults in Black Country to be invited for Covid booster jab

Text messages and letters are being sent out from the NHS – and appointments can be booked through the national booking system.

Adults eligible for boosters include those aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.

All those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and anyone aged 16 to 49 who were included in priority groups during the initial vaccine rollout will also be able to receive their booster jab.

Appointments for a booster dose can only be booked if it's been at least six months since their second dose of the vaccine.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Booster jabs are effective for topping up the protection of those who have already had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, especially as we approach the winter months.

“The booster programme will be rolled out to the same priority groups as the first Covid-19 vaccination, and I urge anyone who receives a letter or text from the NHS to book their jabs as soon as possible.

“For those who haven’t yet been contacted, we will be in touch when it’s your turn so please wait until you hear from us.”