No further Covid deaths in region's hospitals in latest figures

It means the overall number of Covid hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham remains at 8,095.

NHS England confirmed a further 68 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Wednesday. But no deaths were recorded in any hospitals in the Midlands in the latest figures.

A total of 1,266 people have died from coronavirus at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, while 1,471 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals.

At the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust a total of 865 people have died, while 784 have died at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 749 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.