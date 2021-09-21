Twenty-one further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,095.

NHS England confirmed a further 174 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Tuesday.

Six deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,266.

A further five deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,471.

Four deaths were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, brings the toll to 749.

There were two deaths announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the toll is now 865.

A further two deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the toll at 784.