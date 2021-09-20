Wolverhampton University encourages students to 'grab a jab' at on-site clinics

As students return, the university is offering its students and staff the opportunity to have the vaccine on-site across its three campuses – Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford.

The first pop-up clinic launched on Monday at the university's Walsall campus. Other clinics will be rolled out in the coming days – including an NHS vaccine bus from 1pm on Thursday, September 23, until Sunday, September 26, at the Stan Cullis car park, at Molineux, for the city campus.

Students and staff can also get their vaccine at the Walsall campus until Friday, October 1, on weekdays in the Boulevard Lounge from 9am until 5pm. And at the Telford campus on Wednesday, September 22, from 11am until 2pm at the front of the Angad Paul Building.

Professor Julia Clarke, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Wolverhampton University, said: “Here at the university, we are doing everything we can to continue to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“As we welcome students and staff back to the university, everyone will have the opportunity to get their free vaccination via our pop-up walk-in clinics at our three campuses.

“One of the key things we can all do to keep ourselves and everyone in our community safe, is to get vaccinated.

“This small simple action will save lives, reduce risks and help ensure staff and students are protected we can all continue to can enjoy the full vibrancy and creativity our University has to offer.”

The university is working closely with its three local authorities to boost the number of vaccinations and protect the local community.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, added: “As students return to campus there will be an increased change of transmission of Covid-19. The vaccines give protection from serious illness caused by the virus and reduce the chances of passing it on to others too.

“That’s why it’s so important that we all get vaccinated as soon as possible, so that we can all get back to a more normal way of life. Vaccinations are free and there’s no need to book. So please, pop along and grab a jab when you can.”

Both UK and international students can have the vaccination free of charge, regardless of nationality or immigration status.