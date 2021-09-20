Further 25 Covid-19 deaths in hospitals, figures show

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 8,074.

A total of 10 deaths were confirmed in figures released on Friday, with 11 on Saturday, none on Sunday and a further four on Monday.

A total of 12 deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,779. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Six deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the toll at 782.

Four deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,466.

A further death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the toll is now 863.