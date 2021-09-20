Almost 40,000 complaints made over 'noisy neighbours' over lockdown

New figures reveal how the confinement to homes during lockdown brought householders into conflict.

Complaints registered in our region were up by more than a quarter on normal times.

Many came from loud music being played, especially in the summer lockdown when windows and doors were likely to be open.

Almost 15,000 complaints were made in parts of the Black Country and Staffordshire during the first year of the pandemic. But the figure is far higher as not all authorities provided figures.

The data was revealed in a Freedom of Information request made to authorities across the country, which found more than 368,000 complaints were filed.

Figures show a total of 3,240 noise complaints were made in Dudley alone over the period, up substantially on the year before.