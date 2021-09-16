Further 14 deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 8,049.

Five further deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,767. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Five deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, where the toll is 1,259.

Two deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,462.

Another death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the toll is now 862.

Another death was recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the toll now still 776.