Further 15 deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 8,035. Meanwhile the number of UK deaths has risen by 201.

Five deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,460.

Four deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, where the toll is 1,254.

Two deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, with the toll now still 775. Two further deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,762. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.