Care home workers warned time is running out to have first Covid-19 jab

Staff who work or volunteer in a registered care home have until Thursday to receive their jab, so they can receive both doses by November 11.

People who haven't had both doses of the vaccine by this date won't be able to work or volunteer in care homes – unless they're medically exempt.

It has prompted calls from health chiefs across the region for people to get jabbed in order to protect vulnerable care home residents from the virus.

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adult services, said: "It’s vital that we continue to protect care home residents who are at high risk from this deadly virus.

"Over 91 per cent of care home staff in Wolverhampton have already had at least one dose of the vaccine, and I would encourage the remainder – and anyone else who is required to go into a care home for work purposes – to get theirs as soon as possible if they are able to.

"Please remember that, to be fully vaccinated by November 11, you must have your first jab by this Thursday, so time is of the essence."

And in Staffordshire the "huge majority" of the 10,000-strong care home staff in the county have already had the jab – but the remainder have been warned time is now running out.

Dr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, said: "It’s vital that care homes are as safe as possible for the staff working in them and the people they care for. Vaccination is the best way that care home workers can keep themselves and residents safe, so I’m delighted to see the large numbers getting their first and second jabs in Staffordshire.

"To those care home staff yet to have their first jab, please make sure you get it by Thursday so you can meet the legal requirements in time."