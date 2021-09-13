Further 11 Covid-19 deaths in hospitals across the region

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 8,011. Figures include deaths announced on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Five deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,756. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Three deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General Hospital and City Hospital in Birmingham, taking the toll to 1,250.

Two deaths were recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the toll is now 859.

And a further death was reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,451.