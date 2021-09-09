Thirteen further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,991.

NHS England confirmed a further 99 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Thursday.

Four deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total number of deaths now stands at 1,247.

Three deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,449.

Two deaths were reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is now 772.

One death was confirmed at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is now at 853.

And three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,749. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.