Further eight deaths in region's hospitals from Covid-19

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,978. Meanwhile, across the UK, there were 191 deaths.

Four deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,446.

Two were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,746. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

And two were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll is 741. No deaths were reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 852.

No deaths were announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total number of deaths now stands at 1,243, or at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 770.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Tuesday.