Seventeen further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

By Dayna Farrington

A further 17 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the region's hospitals – in the latest figures released by NHS England.

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,970.

NHS England confirmed a further 182 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Tuesday.

Five deaths were reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll increased to 852.

A further four deaths were announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total number of deaths now stands at 1,243.

Three deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,442.

One death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 770.

And four deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,744. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Tuesday.

Overall, 739 deaths have been confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

