Sixteen further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,953.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on September 6, NHS England confirmed a further 91 deaths on Saturday, 26 on Sunday, and 12 on Monday – an overall total of 129 deaths in the country's hospitals over three days.

Five deaths were announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total number of deaths now stands at 1,239. The five deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

Three deaths were reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll increased to 847. All three deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures.

A further three deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,439. Two deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures and one in Sunday's.

One death was recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, where the total number of deaths increased to 739. The death was confirmed in Saturday's figures.

And four deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,740. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. One death was included in Saturday's figures, two in Sunday's and one in Monday's.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region over the three-day period.