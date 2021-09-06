'Deterioration' of Walsall health services to be debated as public anger grows

A motion has been put forward to Walsall Council over health services in the borough

Residents in Walsall are said to be furious over a range of issues with the NHS - including difficulties with getting face-to-face appointments with GPs in the wake of the pandemic.

Councillor Pete Smith has tabled a motion at this month's full council meeting, calling for a debate on the problems facing residents trying to access health services.

He said there was "widespread public concern bordering on anger" from many residents, at what is seen as a "deterioration" in the services of many GP practices and health centres.

Mr Smith, an independent councillor in Blakenall, said people were struggling to get through to services over the phone; and could not get appointments "within a reasonable time" - particularly face-to-face appointments.

He said the situation meant patients were being forced to visit already under pressure A&E departments and urgent care walk-in centres, where they often had to wait for several hours.

The lack of face-to-face appointments was also increasing inequalities, he added, particularly for those with no internet access, or who are deaf, unable to speak, have language barriers, are visually impaired or have serious mental health issues.

Mr Smith has urged the authority to use its "maximum influence" to push for a "massive improvement in what is perceived by many to be an deteriorating and unacceptable service for so many".

NHS England figures show that less than six in 10 of 637,000 GP appointments carried out in June with the NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area were held face-to-face.

Addressing the fall in face-to-face GP appointments, Dr Mary McCarthy, West Midlands regional council deputy chair for the British Medical Association, said GP practices were "under immense pressure" and had worked throughout the pandemic to ensure that people could access care.

She added: "The proportion of face-to-face appointments is lower than it was before the pandemic, and we know that remote consultations are not suitable for everyone.

"However, these measures are there to protect both staff and patients, many of whom are already very ill, while we know that Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community.

"GPs locally and across the country and trying their absolute best to provide the most appropriate – and safest – care to all of their patients, including providing face-to-face care for those who need it.”