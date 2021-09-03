Ten further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,937.

NHS England confirmed a further 77 deaths in the country's hospitals on Friday.

Four deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,436.

One death was recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll increased to 844.

A further death was reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total number of deaths now stands at 1,234.

And four deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,736. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Friday.