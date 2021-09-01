Further 21 coronavirus deaths recorded across the region

A further 21 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham, NHS figures show.

It means the number of deaths in the region's hospital now stands at 7,926.

Nine deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,731. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Five deaths were reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the death toll to 843. Four deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,233.

Two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Royal Stoke and Stafford’s County hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,432.

And one death was announced the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 769.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region. The death toll at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust is 738.

