New pop-up Covid vaccination centre opens at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

Jhoots Pharmacy is running the vaccine pop-up on the upper level of the shopping centre, opposite Boots, for people to get first and second Pfizer doses starting today.

The pop-up is open between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays, until September 4. It will also be open between 11am and 5pm on Sunday, August 29 and Sunday, September 5.

On Monday, August 30, it will be open between 10am and 6pm.

No appointment is needed. The pop up is offering first and second dose vaccines – there has to be a minimum of eight weeks between the two doses.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, Dudley Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "It is vital that adults take up their vaccine to protect themselves and others in the community against Covid-19.

"I hope that any adult who is not already vaccinated, and those due for their second dose, will take this chance to get it done over the bank holiday break at Merry Hill."

Rachael Evans, health, safety and fire manager at Merry Hill, said: "We are pleased to be working with both Dudley Council and a local pharmacy to host a vaccination hub, starting this bank holiday weekend.

"Health and wellbeing has always been a priority for us and by opening this pop-up within the centre, we hope to support our local community by providing them with convenient access to this service."

Dr Masood Ahmed, chief medical officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, added: "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated against this deadly virus and our walk-in sites are perfect for those who want to drop in at a time that suits them. This is a great opportunity for adults aged 18 and over in Brierley Hill to have the vaccine on their doorstep, with no appointment necessary.