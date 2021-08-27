Five further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,879.

NHS England confirmed a total of 80 deaths in the country's hospitals on Friday.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,228.

And three deaths were reported at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,722. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Friday.

The death toll at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust stands at 835, at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust it is 766, and a total of 738 have died at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.