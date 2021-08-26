Nine further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,874.

NHS England confirmed a total of 100 deaths on Thursday.

Three deaths were announced at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the total number of deaths 738.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,226.

A further two deaths were reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the death toll now stands at 766.

And two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,719. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Thursday.