Seven further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,865.

NHS England confirmed a total of 108 deaths in the country's hospitals on Wednesday.

Two deaths were announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 835.

A further two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Royal Stoke University and Stafford's County hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,423.

One death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the death toll now stands at 764.

And two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,717. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Wednesday.