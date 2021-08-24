It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,858.

NHS England confirmed a total of 153 deaths in the country's hospitals on Tuesday.

Three deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Royal Stoke University and Stafford's County hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,421.

Two deaths were recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 833.

A further two deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,224.

And six deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,715. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Tuesday.