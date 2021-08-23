Nine further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,845.

As of May 14, NHS England has only published the daily death figures on week days – so death totals for Saturday and Sunday are only available on Monday.

Therefore on August 23, NHS England confirmed a further 75 deaths on Saturday, 10 on Sunday and 18 on Monday – an overall total of 103 deaths in the country's hospitals over three days.

Two deaths were announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,222. One death was confirmed in Saturday's figures, and another death was confirmed in Sunday's figures.

And seven deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,709. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals. Three of the deaths were confirmed in Saturday's figures, one in Sunday's and three in Monday's.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region over the three-day period.

The death toll at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust stands at 831, at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust it is 763, and at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust the total number of deaths is at 735.