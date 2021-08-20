Eleven further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham now stands at 7,836.

NHS England announced a further 76 deaths in the country's hospitals on Friday.

Three deaths were confirmed at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 831.

Two deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,220.

A further death was recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,418.

One death was announced at Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs services in Staffordshire and Shropshire, where the total of deaths now stand at 58.

And four deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,702. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.