Pop-up vaccination clinic set to open in Kidderminster

Anyone aged 18 or over who needs to have their first or second vaccinations, can ‘Grab a Jab’ with no appointment needed.

Young people aged 16 and 17-years-old, who are now eligible to receive their vaccinations, are advised to wait until they are invited.

The walk-in vaccination clinic will be available from 10am until 2pm at Kidderminster Medical Centre in Wateloo Street.

Public Health in Worcestershire, Wyre Forest Health Partnership and Wyre Forest District Council are working together to make it easier and more convenient for people to get vaccinated.