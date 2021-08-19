Four further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham now stands at 7,825.

NHS England announced a further 80 deaths in the country's hospitals on Thursday.

One death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,218.

A further death was confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, taking the death toll at the trust to 735.

And two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,698. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trusts in the region on Thursday. The death toll at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust remains at 828, while the total number of deaths at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust stands at 763.