Further 21 Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It brings the total number of deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham to 7,819.

Eight deaths were confirmed at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the toll there to 828.

Six deaths were confirmed at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford Hospital, taking the toll there to 1,417.

At Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, a further two deaths were announced, brining the total to 763.

While one death was announced at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the toll there 1,217.

And two death was announced at University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust - runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals - taking the number there to 2,694.