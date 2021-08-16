Libraries praised for bridging gaps and tackling loneliness

By Jamie Brassington

Council bosses have hailed libraries and the role they have played over the last 18 months.

Kidderminster Library. Photo: Google
Kidderminster Library. Photo: Google

Worcestershire County Council said its libraries played an important role during the coronavirus pandemic.

The local authority, which borders Dudley in the Black Country, runs libraries across the county, including those in Bewdley and Kidderminster.

Matt Dormer, cabinet member for communities said: "Worcestershire libraries are providing essential support to help our communities recover from the impact of Covid-19 - bridging the digital divide, helping to tackle loneliness and isolation and supporting students to catch up with their learning and helping young people make informed decisions about their next steps in education and work.

"The introduction of business and IP centres through libraries ensures start-ups and small businesses can access free advice, events and resources to help our economy thrive."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

