Museum closed due to positive Covid-19 case

A positive case of Coronavirus has led to the closure of Bewdley Museum, councillors have announced.

The closure follows one member of staff testing positive for the virus.

Members of Wyre Forest District Council have now announced they are taking appropriate measures, in line with Government guidelines, to ensure all contact areas are deep cleaned and disinfected before the museum can be reopened.

The Garden Kitchen is to remain open for a takeaway service and this will be operated via the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Gardens.

Councillor Graham Ballinger, cabinet member for culture, leisure and community safety, said: “We have taken the decision to close Bewdley Museum until further notice to make sure we keep our staff and visitors safe.

“Throughout the pandemic we have taken Coronavirus extremely seriously.

"We have increased our cleaning regimes at all of our buildings and have made sure our frontline staff are tested regularly.”

“Before the museum reopens it will be deep cleaned.

"Our onsite leadership team are currently working from home and following the necessary steps to reorganise or relocate any bookings affected.”

