Plea for young adults to get jabbed as uptake stays lower than average across West Midlands

Young people in the West Midlands are being urged to get jabbed

At least one in three adults aged between 18 and 29 in the Black Country had not received a jab as of August 7, NHS England data shows.

Wolverhampton had the highest proportion, at 47 per cent, followed closely by Sandwell at 46 per cent, then Walsall at 40 per cent and Dudley at 35 per cent.

In comparison, 27 per cent of adults of all ages have not received a vaccine so far.

Birmingham has the highest rate of low uptakes amid young adults in the region, standing at 54 per cent.

Across the West Midlands as a whole, the figure is 41 per cent.

In response to the coronavirus statistics, Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "So far we’ve delivered almost 1.6 million first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the Black Country and West Birmingham which is a brilliant achievement, however there’s still thousands of people who are yet to be vaccinated.

"Huge efforts are being made to ensure that we can get everyone vaccinated, including the opening of walk-in sites, roving vaccination buses and local pop up sessions across the area to make it as easy and accessible as possible for people to get their vaccine.

"This virus is not bothered by age and the vaccine is the best protection you have, significantly reducing your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19, and of catching and spreading it to others.

"So, if you’re 18 and over and haven’t had your first dose yet, or your second dose is now due, please don’t delay we have a vaccine waiting for you."

Dudley councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "This is concerning, there is no disputing that, that some elements [of society] are not taking up the vaccine.

"Whether that is because they feel it is their personal choice not to have the vaccine. But they are potentially putting themselves at risk, as well as others."

Councillor Barlow encouraged residents to make use of a vaccine van within the borough.

It will be at Jesson’s Church of England Primary School, School Street, Dudley, from 10am to 6pm Wednesday, then at Stafford Street car park, from 11am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday.

Dudley Council says 84 per cent of borough residents over 18 have had their first vaccination, and 73 per cent the second.

In neighbouring Sandwell, health chiefs say they will work alongside the borough's SHAPE Youth Forum to increase vaccination uptakes among teenagers and people in their 20s.