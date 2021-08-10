Eight further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It has brought the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham to 7,783.

Four deaths were reported at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, bringing the total there to 1,212.

That was the highest number reported in the region on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two deaths were reported at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll now stands at 819.

And two deaths were reported at University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust - which runs Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals - taking the total there to 2,686.

No other deaths were reported at the other region's NHS trusts on Tuesday.

The total at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, stands at 759.

At Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor, the total stands at 733 deaths.